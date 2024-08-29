Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, an increase of 198.1% from the July 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 787.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

AOD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 516,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,515. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%.

