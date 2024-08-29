Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 332.1% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:AGD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 5,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.42.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%.
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
