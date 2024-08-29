Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 332.1% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AGD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 5,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.42.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGD. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 106,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 417.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 70,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

