ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Pamela R. Schneider Sells 19,166 Shares of Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,127.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,172. The company has a market capitalization of $519.11 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 706,291 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,390,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,430,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 1,802,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 426,201 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

