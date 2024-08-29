ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 2,100 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,025.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $29,904.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,128 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $125,994.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,390 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $34,569.30.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,119 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $77,569.53.

On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $117,038.22.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $32,528.65.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,485.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,664 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $115,247.44.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,635 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $65,558.80.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,096 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $375,286.56.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ACR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,348. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.04. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $3,729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $172,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

