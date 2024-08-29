Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Update

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the July 31st total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Addentax Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ATXG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,643. The company has a market cap of $2.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. Addentax Group has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Get Addentax Group alerts:

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 60.34%.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.