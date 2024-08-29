Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Down 32.9% in August

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Adlai Nortye Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ANL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 2,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. Adlai Nortye has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Get Adlai Nortye alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adlai Nortye

(Get Free Report)

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.