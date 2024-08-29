Adtalem Global Education’s (ATGE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.38. 123,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

