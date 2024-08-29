Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total transaction of $1,725,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

WMS traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $156.09. The company had a trading volume of 300,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,862. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

