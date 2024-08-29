Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

AEIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 76.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $2,078,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after acquiring an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.