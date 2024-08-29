Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $151.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.60.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $141.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.70. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 953.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after buying an additional 149,159 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after buying an additional 343,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

