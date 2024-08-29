Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.13

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.13 and last traded at $113.79, with a volume of 46805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. William Blair began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $6,265,371.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,582,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,462,606.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $6,265,371.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,582,757 shares in the company, valued at $148,462,606.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,543.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,583 shares of company stock valued at $42,196,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after buying an additional 820,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,530,000 after purchasing an additional 217,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 1,861.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth $21,039,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth $16,546,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

