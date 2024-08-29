Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the July 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

Shares of AJINY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.30. 11,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,061. Ajinomoto has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.09.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

