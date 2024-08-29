Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alarum Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alarum Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Alarum Technologies stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Alarum Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alarum Technologies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

