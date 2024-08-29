Aleph Zero (AZERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $108.16 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000097 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 274,272,652 coins. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

