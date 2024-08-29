Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.57

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.57 and last traded at $90.33, with a volume of 12242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $56,334,000. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,538,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 230,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 135,194 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

