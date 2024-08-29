Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,971 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $8,232,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 964.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 482,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after buying an additional 437,345 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 54,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.01. 3,776,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,091,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

