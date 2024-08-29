ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.20

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 18426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000.
About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF
The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.
