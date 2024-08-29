Altius Minerals Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

TSE:ALS opened at C$23.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 11.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 0.93. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$16.11 and a 52-week high of C$23.82.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3258271 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALS. Laurentian lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Cormark lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.47.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

