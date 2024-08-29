Altius Minerals Co. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ATUSF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 10,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,147. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

