Altius Minerals Co. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Altius Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of ATUSF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 10,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,147. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33.
About Altius Minerals
