Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Down 1%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.04 and last traded at C$5.06. 6,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 24,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of C$184.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John David Wright sold 8,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total transaction of C$38,480.00. In other news, Director John David Wright sold 8,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total transaction of C$38,480.00. Also, Senior Officer Alison Leanne Howard sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.83, for a total transaction of C$41,055.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,578 shares of company stock valued at $292,113. Insiders own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

