Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Amada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMDLY remained flat at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. Amada has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.02 million for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.08%.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

