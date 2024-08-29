Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $173.77 and last traded at $173.39. 7,208,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 42,518,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

