AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $4.74

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.91. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 1,412,382 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.03.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.