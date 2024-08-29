Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $86.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.29. 274,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,832. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,516,000 after acquiring an additional 802,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ameren by 25.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,638 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,877,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

