American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Shares Up 0.3%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.44 and last traded at $53.44. 96 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.71.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to create a low-volatility portfolio of US stocks with enhanced risk-adjusted returns. LVOL was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

