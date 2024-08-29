American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down to $21.70

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.70, but opened at $19.70. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 1,499,354 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $3,457,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

