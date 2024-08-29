American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,687,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 1,159,513 shares.The stock last traded at $21.09 and had previously closed at $21.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AHR shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $7,694,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $7,763,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $88,504,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

