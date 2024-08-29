American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

AMWD opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.62. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

