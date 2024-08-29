Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $108,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $440.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

