Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,951 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.23. 3,379,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,082. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $95.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

