Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,147. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

