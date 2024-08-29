Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 156,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 125,854 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,640.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 113,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 106,615 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,839,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,112.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 63,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,489. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $84.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $792.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

