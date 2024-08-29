Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 22,900 BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLOA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000.

Shares of CLOA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 270,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,941. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $52.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

