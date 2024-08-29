Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 99,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 248,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Eaton by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

Eaton Stock Up 2.6 %

Eaton stock traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.23. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

