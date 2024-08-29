Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,351,041,000 after buying an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,081,488,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $297.83. 1,634,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,482. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

