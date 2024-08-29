Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 648,150 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 506,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $109.22. The stock had a trading volume of 746,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,275. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.61. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

