Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 13.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 35.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $136.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,184. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.33. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

