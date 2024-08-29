Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $480,194,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ARM by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after buying an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of ARM by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,059,000 after buying an additional 1,465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 362.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,781,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.93. 9,704,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,366,167. The company has a market cap of $138.24 billion and a PE ratio of 144.29. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.