Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.17. 4,178,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.