Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVI. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of RDVI stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $24.42. 407,504 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

