Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 130,465 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.48. 344,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,202. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

