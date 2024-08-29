Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $894,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,001,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $46.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

