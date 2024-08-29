Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $992,000 Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELH. Wedbush decreased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.79.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

