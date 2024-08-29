Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,847,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

PTNQ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

