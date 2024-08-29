Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,365 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.88. 5,133,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,916,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

