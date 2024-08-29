Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 18,465 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 103,795 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 346,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 189,573 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 227,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 70,712 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 637,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,775. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.