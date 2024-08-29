Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 23,793 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,955. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $52.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

