Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,383 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,523,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after buying an additional 595,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after acquiring an additional 534,143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $117.60.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

