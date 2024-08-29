Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,539,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,969. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $70.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

