Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 130 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,568,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after acquiring an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 53.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after acquiring an additional 666,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.45. The company had a trading volume of 859,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $246.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.